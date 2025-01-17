Corruption in equipment procurement: ex-Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Takhtai is served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101945 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102624 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110608 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113215 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113497 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122519 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78877 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117612 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52595 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137834 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36839 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122519 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141122 views
Corruption in equipment procurement: ex-Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Takhtai is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31684 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a former top official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in a scheme to embezzle UAH 16 million of budget funds. The official received 4 luxury cars worth more than UAH 6 million due to overpriced equipment.

A former top official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was exposed in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of budget funds and bribery. He is suspected of fraudulent purchases of equipment and receiving premium cars worth more than UAH 6 million. This is reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officials do not disclose the name of the top official, but UNN learned from its own sources that it is Oleksiy Takhtai, who was the state secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs until 2021.

Details

It is noted that the entrepreneur, who supplied equipment for video surveillance and access control to the buildings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, overestimated its cost. In 2018-2019, through his public organization, he handed over four luxury cars to a high-ranking official. For its part, in 2020, the MIA state agency purchased this equipment despite the obviously inflated price.

"This caused budget losses of more than UAH 16 million. After the official was dismissed, the transferred cars remained in his use - they were simply donated through a formal agreement," the NABU added.

Recall

The current MP Viktor Bondar was served with a notice of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of over UAH 140 million during the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

