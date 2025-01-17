Corruption in equipment procurement: ex-Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Takhtai is served with a notice of suspicion

A former top official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was exposed in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of budget funds and bribery. He is suspected of fraudulent purchases of equipment and receiving premium cars worth more than UAH 6 million. This is reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officials do not disclose the name of the top official, but UNN learned from its own sources that it is Oleksiy Takhtai, who was the state secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs until 2021.

It is noted that the entrepreneur, who supplied equipment for video surveillance and access control to the buildings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, overestimated its cost. In 2018-2019, through his public organization, he handed over four luxury cars to a high-ranking official. For its part, in 2020, the MIA state agency purchased this equipment despite the obviously inflated price.

"This caused budget losses of more than UAH 16 million. After the official was dismissed, the transferred cars remained in his use - they were simply donated through a formal agreement," the NABU added.

