France to prosecute tanker captain linked to Russia's "shadow fleet"

The captain of the oil tanker Boracay, detained off the Atlantic coast of France, will appear in court in February 2026 on charges of the crew's refusal to cooperate. This is reported by the Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

French prosecutor Stéphane Kelenberger of Brest said that the captain and first mate of the Chinese crew, who were detained on Tuesday, have been released from custody.

The first mate was released without charges.

According to Kelenberger, a preliminary investigation has been opened into "the crew's refusal to cooperate" and "the inability to confirm the vessel's nationality."

The investigation showed that the captain cannot be directly involved in the second offense - the AP post says.

He is due to appear in court in Brest on February 23, 2026.

If found guilty, the tanker captain faces up to one year in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros.

France detains Russian 'ghost ship' from which drones were allegedly launched across Europe - Le Parisien