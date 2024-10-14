France to propose new immigration law in 2025

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 1432 views

05:56 AM • 6530 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 39037 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 142278 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 191172 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119456 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 353345 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177965 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147676 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196874 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+13°
1m/s
58%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12549 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 5038 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17800 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25385 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 20002 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 1662 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 6546 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 20080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26399 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28732 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42297 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50520 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138934 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

France to propose new immigration law in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10928 views

The French government will propose a new immigration law in 2025. It is planned to extend the period of detention of illegal migrants from 90 to 210 days and limit their legalization.

France to propose new immigration law in 2025

It is proposed to limit the legalization of migrants and extend the period of detention.

Written by UNN with references to Euractiv and BFMTV.

The French government will propose a new immigration law next year that will, among other things, extend the period during which undocumented - and potentially "dangerous" - migrants can be held in pre-trial detention. This was announced on Sunday by officials.

Press Secretary Maude Brejon, who announced these plans on BFMTV, emphasized that the French government insists on adopting a new immigration law by early 2025.

According to Brejon, the new bill will include measures to increase the period of detention for illegal migrants who pose a threat from 90 to 210 days.

We do not exclude other provisions, we must adapt to changing security challenges

- She said,

HelpHelp

The current French immigration law, which came into force in January 2024, has been sharply criticized by the opposition, the publication writes.

Recall

The UK offers a temporary solution for migrants stranded on an island in the Indian Ocean.

Asylum in the EU in 2024: Germany remains the most popular country, while the number of Ukrainian migrants decreased01.10.24, 09:05 • 111905 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
France
Germany
