France to propose new immigration law in 2025

The French government will propose a new immigration law in 2025. It is planned to extend the period of detention of illegal migrants from 90 to 210 days and limit their legalization.
The French government will propose a new immigration law next year that will, among other things, extend the period during which undocumented - and potentially “dangerous” - migrants can be held in pre-trial detention. This was announced on Sunday by officials.
Press Secretary Maude Brejon, who announced these plans on BFMTV, emphasized that the French government insists on adopting a new immigration law by early 2025.
According to Brejon, the new bill will include measures to increase the period of detention for illegal migrants who pose a threat from 90 to 210 days.
We do not exclude other provisions, we must adapt to changing security challenges
The current French immigration law, which came into force in January 2024, has been sharply criticized by the opposition, the publication writes.
