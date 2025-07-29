France to conduct humanitarian aid air delivery to Gaza

Paris will begin delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip "in the coming days" to "respond to the most essential and urgent needs of the civilian population."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris confirmed plans to conduct an air operation in the coming days to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza. The aim is to drop humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip, which includes items to meet the most urgent and basic needs of the civilian population.

the greatest precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of the population;

the operations are not intended to replace a significant increase in the volume of aid, which will require Israel to immediately open land crossings.

"France is also working on land transport, which is the most effective solution to ensure the unimpeded mass transport of humanitarian goods desperately needed by the population," a diplomatic source in Paris added.

In Gaza, hungry people stormed a UN warehouse with food due to the food crisis caused by the blockade.

Last year, UNN reported that 70% of the population in northern Gaza faces critical levels of hunger, and 27 children and 3 adults have died from malnutrition.