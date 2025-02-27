France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43728 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86878 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114540 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106768 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149712 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120212 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135940 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24649 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119449 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46995 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37622 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119449 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149712 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193064 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123657 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125806 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155521 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135964 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143406 views
Actual
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45566 views

French Defence Minister Lecornu has launched an initiative to create European arms reserves for potential assistance to Ukraine. The proposal will be submitted to European countries for discussion as part of future security guarantees.

Minister of the armed forces of France Sebastien Lecornu spoke with the idea to create in Europe stockpiles of weapons that can be sent including to Ukraine in case of need. He said this on air franceinfo on Thursday, February 27, writes UNN.

Details

Lecornu expressed the wish that Europe would create "weapons stockpiles, possibly also paid for by Europeans for Ukraine". According to him, this is one of the future "security guarantees" and "a way to deter" russia.

"If the war between russia and Ukraine resumes, we have X months' worth of ammunition that we can immediately allocate to Ukraine," Lecornu said.

France "will ‘put the idea on the table’ so that it can be supported by various European countries," he pointed out.

However, "security guarantees include several potential levels in discussions and in our thinking," the minister continued. And he believes that "deploying troops on Polish territory" or "on Ukrainian territory" is not currently on the agenda. "We are not there yet, what is at stake now is ensuring that the Ukrainian army continues to have the ability to defend itself, not only at this moment, but even when the guns go silent," he pointed out.

France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister27.02.2025, 12:00 • 54668 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
franceFrance
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising