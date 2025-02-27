France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Minister of the armed forces of France Sebastien Lecornu spoke with the idea to create in Europe stockpiles of weapons that can be sent including to Ukraine in case of need. He said this on air franceinfo on Thursday, February 27, writes UNN.

Details

Lecornu expressed the wish that Europe would create "weapons stockpiles, possibly also paid for by Europeans for Ukraine". According to him, this is one of the future "security guarantees" and "a way to deter" russia.

"If the war between russia and Ukraine resumes, we have X months' worth of ammunition that we can immediately allocate to Ukraine," Lecornu said.

France "will ‘put the idea on the table’ so that it can be supported by various European countries," he pointed out.

However, "security guarantees include several potential levels in discussions and in our thinking," the minister continued. And he believes that "deploying troops on Polish territory" or "on Ukrainian territory" is not currently on the agenda. "We are not there yet, what is at stake now is ensuring that the Ukrainian army continues to have the ability to defend itself, not only at this moment, but even when the guns go silent," he pointed out.

