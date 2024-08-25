France detains suspect in synagogue arson attempt

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 18898 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132790 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228020 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168128 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161957 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146834 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201044 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101471 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 47917 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 56825 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101758 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81938 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214270 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201044 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214797 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81938 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101758 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159018 views
Actual
France detains suspect in synagogue arson attempt

France detains suspect in synagogue arson attempt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20007 views

A man suspected of attempting to set fire to a synagogue and cars is detained in La Grande Motte. The French government is stepping up security at Jewish sites due to an increase in anti-Semitic incidents.

In the French city of La Grande Motte, police detained a man suspected of attempting to set fire to a synagogue. This was reported by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, UNN reports

Details

About 200 police officers participated in the search for the attacker, who, according to Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, set fire to several synagogue entrances and several cars nearby.

According to BFM TV, the suspect is a 33-year-old Algerian, but local police declined to provide details. The Office of the Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor, which is leading the investigation, said the suspect was arrested in the city of Nîmes on Saturday evening.

“Before the police intervened, the suspect opened fire on the police, who also opened fire in response. The man was wounded in the face,” the prosecutor said in a statement. Two more people were also detained.

One of the policemen was lightly injured when a gas bottle exploded while providing security at the scene, Attal said.

“This is an anti-Semitic attack. Once again, our Jewish compatriots are being targeted,” Attal wrote on social media site X. “In the face of anti-Semitism and violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated.”

After visiting the synagogue, Attal said that an “absolute tragedy was narrowly avoided” thanks to the quick arrival of firefighters and police at the scene.

According to local media, the suspect set fire to two cars, one of which contained at least one gas bottle, in the parking lot of a synagogue at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

The French government has announced increased security at synagogues, Jewish schools and shops across the country. This decision was made against the backdrop of a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in France following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent actions in Gaza.

According to Le Parisien, franceinfo, and other media outlets, the suspect was seen on CCTV shortly before the attack with a Palestinian flag tied to his waist.

“The explosion of a gas bottle in a car in front of the Grand Motte synagogue at a time when worshippers were supposed to be arriving is not just an attack on a place of worship, it is an attempt to kill Jews,” said Yonatan Arfi, leader of CRIF, an organization that unites Jewish communities in France.

La Grande Motte is a port and resort city on the Mediterranean coast in France.

Explosion in front of a synagogue in France: a police officer is injured24.08.24, 18:42 • 20976 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

Contact us about advertising