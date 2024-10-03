Fragments of an enemy drone damaged a high-rise building in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged a multi-storey residential building. Information about the victims is being clarified, no fire was reported.
In Kyiv, fragments of enemy UAVs damaged a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Details
The threat of drone attacks remains in Kyiv, so air defense forces were actively working in the city to repel the attack.
According to preliminary reports, the wreckage of one of the drones fell in the Desnianskyi district, damaging a multi-story residential building. No fire was reported. Information about the victims is currently being clarified.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that an air alert had been declared in the capital.
