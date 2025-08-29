Fox News and FS1 remain on YouTube TV after deal with Google

Fox News, FS1, and other popular channels remain on YouTube TV after the companies reached a new agreement and avoided the risk of a mass blackout, which Fox had previously reported due to disputes with Google. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Streaming service YouTube TV and media giant Fox have concluded a new broadcast agreement, allowing all Fox channels to remain available to users. These include Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and sports channel FS1.

The financial terms of the contract are not disclosed, but it covers content from various segments: television, news, and sports. This means that YouTube TV subscribers will continue to have access to over a hundred channels, including top NFL broadcasts and other sporting events.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserving the value of our service for our subscribers and offering greater flexibility in the future," - YouTube representatives wrote in a blog on Thursday evening.

Earlier, Fox warned its viewers about the possibility of channels being disconnected due to disputes with Google, which owns YouTube TV. Fox representatives even stated that Google was "abusing its influence" in the market. The situation was even commented on by the US Federal Communications Commission, urging the parties to reach an agreement.

Usually, such conflicts are resolved before channels are disconnected, but this time the pressure was particularly strong due to the approaching major football match between the Ohio and Texas state teams, which Fox planned to show on Saturday.

In parallel, YouTube TV has signed a new agreement with the conservative One America News Network and also secured access to Newsmax. This indicates the service's desire to have a wide range of political and news channels for different audiences.

