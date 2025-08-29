Fox News and FS1 remain on YouTube TV after deal with Google

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 3858 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 17732 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 18913 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 27826 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52056 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58242 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 133331 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69133 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78173 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113439 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4m/s
31%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 22258 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 20325 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 20683 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 17960 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 13181 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 27841 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52068 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 70198 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 133341 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 208355 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 133938 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 163964 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 166006 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 155360 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 185774 views
Actual
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill
SWIFT

Fox News and FS1 remain on YouTube TV after deal with Google

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

YouTube TV and media giant Fox have reached a new broadcasting agreement, allowing them to retain the entire Fox channel package. This happened after Fox's previous warnings about a possible shutdown due to disputes with Google.

Fox News and FS1 remain on YouTube TV after deal with Google

Fox News, FS1, and other popular channels remain on YouTube TV after the companies reached a new agreement and avoided the risk of a mass blackout, which Fox had previously reported due to disputes with Google. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Streaming service YouTube TV and media giant Fox have concluded a new broadcast agreement, allowing all Fox channels to remain available to users. These include Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and sports channel FS1.

The financial terms of the contract are not disclosed, but it covers content from various segments: television, news, and sports. This means that YouTube TV subscribers will continue to have access to over a hundred channels, including top NFL broadcasts and other sporting events.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserving the value of our service for our subscribers and offering greater flexibility in the future,"

- YouTube representatives wrote in a blog on Thursday evening.  

Earlier, Fox warned its viewers about the possibility of channels being disconnected due to disputes with Google, which owns YouTube TV. Fox representatives even stated that Google was "abusing its influence" in the market. The situation was even commented on by the US Federal Communications Commission, urging the parties to reach an agreement.

Usually, such conflicts are resolved before channels are disconnected, but this time the pressure was particularly strong due to the approaching major football match between the Ohio and Texas state teams, which Fox planned to show on Saturday.

In parallel, YouTube TV has signed a new agreement with the conservative One America News Network and also secured access to Newsmax. This indicates the service's desire to have a wide range of political and news channels for different audiences.

Not just YouTube: Starlink experienced a global outage8/18/25, 9:52 PM • 2878 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesMultimedia
Starlink
Fox News
Google