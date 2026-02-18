$43.260.09
The Diplomat

Four South Africans, deceived and sent by Russia to fight against Ukraine, have been returned home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Four South Africans, deceptively recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine, have been repatriated. They were recruited by the daughter of a former South African president, who promised them jobs as security guards.

Four South Africans, deceived and sent by Russia to fight against Ukraine, have been returned home

Four South Africans are among approximately 20 young men whose families claimed they were tricked into fighting against Ukraine, and have been repatriated. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, the men, recruited by the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, arrived at Johannesburg's main airport on a flight from Dubai.

The group, which departed for Russia around July, also included two men from Botswana. They were told they would be trained as security guards, but were ultimately forced to sign military contracts, their families reported.

Last week, the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had discussed the return of these citizens with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russia recruits South African gamers for war against Ukraine using ARMA3 and Discord - Media07.01.26, 20:58 • 8190 views

This case highlights growing concerns that Russia is recruiting more and more Africans to replenish its understaffed troops. According to a report this month from Inpact, a unit of the non-profit organization All Eyes On Wagner, about 1,400 Africans are fighting on Russia's side, of whom approximately 300 have died.

- the publication emphasizes.

Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, stated that she was misled by a South African in Russia named Blessing Khoza, and she resigned from parliament. South African police are investigating her involvement in the recruitment.

Mercenary activity has been illegal in South Africa since 1998, and current legislation prohibits citizens from participating in foreign armed conflicts without government permission.

Many of the recruited Africans were promised jobs as truck drivers or security guards in Russia, and had no military training before being sent to fight against Ukraine.

Russia uses Orthodox Church to expand geopolitical influence in Africa – Bloomberg17.02.26, 05:11 • 4892 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Cyril Ramaphosa
Bloomberg L.P.
Dubai
Botswana
South Africa
Ukraine