Four drone hits recorded in Kharkiv: seven people experienced acute stress reaction
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the drone attack in Kharkiv, four hits were recorded in different parts of the city. Seven people, including children, experienced acute stress reaction.
As a result of the enemy drone attack in Kharkiv, there is information about four hits, 7 people experienced acute stress reaction. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
At the moment, there is information about four hits by enemy drones in the city of Kharkiv
Details
Osnovyanskyi district. As a result of falling into the ground in an open area, the glazing of three private houses was damaged, there was no fire.
As a result of another hit in the same district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.
Nemyshlyanskyi district. Falling debris in an open area.
Novobavarskyi district. UAV hit a tree. No casualties.
According to updated data from medics of the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 7 people experienced acute stress reaction: 4 children, 2 women and a man
