Kharkiv under drone attack: hits on economic buildings, a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
A hit on non-residential economic buildings was recorded in the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the impact, a significant fire broke out, information about casualties is being clarified.
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, there was a hit on non-residential farm buildings, and a fire broke out. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
In the Osnovyanskyi district, there was a hit on non-residential farm buildings. A significant fire. Information about the victims is being clarified
Earlier
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported a "Shahed" strike in the Novo-Bavarskyi district. The Air Force also warned of the threat of new enemy drones.