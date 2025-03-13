Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: preliminary reports indicate a hit on a residential building
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, with debris hitting a residential building and open territory. Information on the consequences is being clarified.
Kharkiv is under drone attack, explosions are heard in the city. According to preliminary information, there is a hit on a residential building. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.
The enemy has attacked Kharkiv with drones. At the moment, there are no casualties. According to preliminary data, there is a hit of drone fragments in a residential building
According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, information on the consequences is being verified. Relevant services have left for the impact sites.
Let's add
Later, Syniehubov reported that one of the hits was in the Novobavarskyi district in an open area.
"Another "Shahed" hit near a private house in the same district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out," Syniehubov summarized.
