Four dead and four wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks

Four people were killed and four injured as a result of Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast over the past day, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, there are dead and injured in 5 communities due to enemy strikes:

in the Khotyn community, the bodies of 2 deceased local residents (men: born in 1964 and 1976) were found. In addition, a woman born in 1951 received a mine-explosive injury due to an FPV drone strike (1 explosion);

in the Yunakivka community, a resident of the community died due to shelling;

in the Sumy community, 2 civilians were injured as a result of a UAV strike;

in the Seredyna-Buda community, a woman born in 1971 received explosive-fragmentation injuries;

in the Mykolaiv rural community, a man born in 1983 died due to a UAV strike.

As clarified by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, the man in the Mykolaiv community died yesterday evening as a result of a Russian UAV attack. "An enemy drone hit a tractor while it was working in the field. The 42-year-old driver died from his injuries," Hryhorov wrote on social media.

During the day, from the morning of July 7 to the morning of July 8, according to the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops carried out 120 shellings on 34 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs: 35 VOG drops from UAVs; almost 30 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy Oblast.

Damage was recorded in four communities. In the Sumy community, non-residential buildings and a civilian infrastructure object were damaged.

