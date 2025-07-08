Four dead and four wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25198 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64436 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78245 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107731 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115775 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111014 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207035 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68692 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85303 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
Trump introduces new import duties for a number of countries starting August 1: who made the listJuly 7, 09:39 PM • 53112 views
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 3874 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 19533 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 10648 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 13280 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 96555 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 85531 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 108650 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 114486 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207011 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 104038 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 293546 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 134050 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 251400 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 274081 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Four dead and four wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 149 views

As a result of Russian attacks in Sumy region, four people were killed and four were wounded. Strikes were recorded in five communities, including Khotyn, Yunakivka, and Sumy.

Four dead and four wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks

Four people were killed and four injured as a result of Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast over the past day, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, there are dead and injured in 5 communities due to enemy strikes:

  • in the Khotyn community, the bodies of 2 deceased local residents (men: born in 1964 and 1976) were found. In addition, a woman born in 1951 received a mine-explosive injury due to an FPV drone strike (1 explosion);
    • in the Yunakivka community, a resident of the community died due to shelling;
      • in the Sumy community, 2 civilians were injured as a result of a UAV strike;
        • in the Seredyna-Buda community, a woman born in 1971 received explosive-fragmentation injuries;
          • in the Mykolaiv rural community, a man born in 1983 died due to a UAV strike.

            As clarified by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, the man in the Mykolaiv community died yesterday evening as a result of a Russian UAV attack. "An enemy drone hit a tractor while it was working in the field. The 42-year-old driver died from his injuries," Hryhorov wrote on social media.

            During the day, from the morning of July 7 to the morning of July 8, according to the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops carried out 120 shellings on 34 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs: 35 VOG drops from UAVs; almost 30 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy Oblast.

            Damage was recorded in four communities. In the Sumy community, non-residential buildings and a civilian infrastructure object were damaged.

            Shelling of Sumy region: thousands of people left without electricity and gas07.07.25, 13:33 • 2040 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            Sumy Oblast
            Unmanned aerial vehicle
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9