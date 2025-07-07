Shelling of Sumy region: thousands of people left without electricity and gas

Russian occupiers are trying to deprive people of basic living conditions. To do this, they deliberately strike at energy and gas facilities in Sumy region, reports UNN with reference to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

Over the past day, more than half a thousand consumers were left without electricity due to Russian shelling. By morning, power supply in these settlements had been restored.

Currently, almost 20,000 consumers in 147 settlements in the region are still without power. Some of them are border territories from which all residents have been evacuated.

In addition, 7 subscribers were left without gas during the day. In total, over 13,000 consumers in the region are without gas supply, Hryhorov stated.

Recall

Over the past week, 150 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from dangerous territories of Sumy region. Evacuation measures covered 213 settlements in 18 communities that are under constant threat of shelling.