Four cars collided on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, a two-year-old child among the injured

A road accident involving four cars occurred in Poltava region - one of the cars was thrown into two more passenger cars after the collision, injuring a minor child and two women, the National Police in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred around 10:45 on February 19, on the 277th kilometer of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, near the village of Krasnohorivka, Myrhorod district.

According to preliminary investigation, a Volkswagen car, driven by a 51-year-old driver, collided with a SEAT car, driven by a 61-year-old man. After the collision, the SEAT was thrown into OPEL and Renault cars, the police reported.

"As a result of the accident, two passengers of the Volkswagen car (a 30-year-old woman and a two-year-old child), as well as a 58-year-old passenger of the SEAT car, sustained bodily injuries and were taken to the hospital," the report says.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving a vehicle, which caused moderate bodily injury to the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The circumstances of the road accident are being investigated.

