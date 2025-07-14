$41.780.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Four cars collided in Sumy region: a child among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 2094 views

A road accident involving four cars moving in the same direction occurred in Romny district. The driver and passengers of a Nissan Versa, as well as the driver of a Volkswagen Caddy, were injured.

Four cars collided in Sumy region: a child among the injured

A road accident involving four cars occurred in Sumy region, 4 people are known to have been injured, including a child, a criminal proceeding has been opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, yesterday around 7:20 PM on Kyivska Street in Bobryk village, Romny district, a collision occurred between cars moving in the same direction. Volkswagen Caddy, Ford Fusion, Ford Fiesta, and Nissan Versa were involved in the accident.

"As a result of the accident, the 33-year-old driver of the Nissan Versa sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized in a local hospital. Passengers of this vehicle, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child, were also injured," the report says.

They, as stated, were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy also sustained bodily injuries," the police noted.

All vehicles, as reported, have been seized and impounded. Investigators have opened a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles.

Four dead in a road accident in Ternopil region: a car and a truck collided09.07.25, 23:15 • 2446 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
