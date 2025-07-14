Four cars collided in Sumy region: a child among the injured

A road accident involving four cars occurred in Sumy region, 4 people are known to have been injured, including a child, a criminal proceeding has been opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, yesterday around 7:20 PM on Kyivska Street in Bobryk village, Romny district, a collision occurred between cars moving in the same direction. Volkswagen Caddy, Ford Fusion, Ford Fiesta, and Nissan Versa were involved in the accident.

"As a result of the accident, the 33-year-old driver of the Nissan Versa sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized in a local hospital. Passengers of this vehicle, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child, were also injured," the report says.

They, as stated, were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy also sustained bodily injuries," the police noted.

All vehicles, as reported, have been seized and impounded. Investigators have opened a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles.

