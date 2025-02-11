Former Ukrainian sumo champion sentenced to 12 years for helping the enemy

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 71685 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95480 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90092 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121517 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156269 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100953 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76085 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 46920 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101826 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73223 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146691 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178922 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73223 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101826 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135282 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137172 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165289 views
Actual
Former Ukrainian sumo champion sentenced to 12 years for helping the enemy

Former Ukrainian sumo champion sentenced to 12 years for helping the enemy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48110 views

The former sumo champion was convicted in absentia for raising funds for the Russian army in occupied Crimea. The athlete organized a volunteer movement to help the occupiers and spread pro-Russian propaganda.

A former Ukrainian athlete from the occupied Crimea was convicted of raising funds for Russian military personnel, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

A former Ukrainian athlete from Russian-occupied Crimea was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The convicted woman is a former Ukrainian athlete and multiple European and world sumo champion, who began competing in the Russian national team in 2016.

- informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Image

According to the details of the case and the published photo, it is a Ukrainian sumo wrestler Olga Davydko. 

Taisiya Povaliy to be tried in absentia for collaboration in Ukraine06.02.25, 17:27 • 30762 views

The prosecutor's office also noted the following:

In 2023, the convict founded and headed a volunteer movement in Crimea. She conducted numerous fundraisers to purchase diesel generators, radios, thermal imagers and other resources for Russian military personnel who were engaged in hostilities against Ukraine, including in the city of Bakhmut. At the same time, the "volunteer" disseminated information and reports on fundraising in her Telegram channel and on her personal pages on social networks.

The convict has repeatedly appeared in propaganda media, broadcasting pro-Russian narratives in the information space of Crimea. In particular, she stated the need for assistance from the Russian army in conducting the so-called "svoy" and "defense of the peninsula from the Ukrainian armed forces".

A former Ukrainian athlete from Crimea was found guilty of aiding the aggressor state (part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) following a public prosecution by the autonomous prosecutor's office.  

Ukraine plans to limit pensions for collaborators: The Rada has taken the first step08.01.25, 15:59 • 25002 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising