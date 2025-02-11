Former Ukrainian sumo champion sentenced to 12 years for helping the enemy

A former Ukrainian athlete from the occupied Crimea was convicted of raising funds for Russian military personnel, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

A former Ukrainian athlete from Russian-occupied Crimea was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The convicted woman is a former Ukrainian athlete and multiple European and world sumo champion, who began competing in the Russian national team in 2016. - informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the details of the case and the published photo, it is a Ukrainian sumo wrestler Olga Davydko.

The prosecutor's office also noted the following:

In 2023, the convict founded and headed a volunteer movement in Crimea. She conducted numerous fundraisers to purchase diesel generators, radios, thermal imagers and other resources for Russian military personnel who were engaged in hostilities against Ukraine, including in the city of Bakhmut. At the same time, the "volunteer" disseminated information and reports on fundraising in her Telegram channel and on her personal pages on social networks.

The convict has repeatedly appeared in propaganda media, broadcasting pro-Russian narratives in the information space of Crimea. In particular, she stated the need for assistance from the Russian army in conducting the so-called "svoy" and "defense of the peninsula from the Ukrainian armed forces".

A former Ukrainian athlete from Crimea was found guilty of aiding the aggressor state (part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) following a public prosecution by the autonomous prosecutor's office.

