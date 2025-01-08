Ukraine plans to limit pensions for collaborators: The Rada has taken the first step

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a government bill that would provide a limited pension of 2,361 hryvnias to persons convicted of crimes against national security, but only while serving their sentence. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 10355.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has so far voted in the first reading on a draft law regulating the payment of pensions to traitors. There were 233 votes in favor. It is proposed that such pensions will not exceed the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work and will be paid only while serving their sentence," said Honcharenko.

According to the draft law, persons convicted of actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, as well as public calls for a terrorist act, will receive a pension during their sentence in an amount not exceeding the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The same pension will be granted to persons convicted of treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, sabotage, espionage, creation of paramilitary groups, crimes of aggression, war crimes, ecocide, genocide.

After serving the sentence, the pension is granted and paid in accordance with the Law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance". It is also envisaged that pension amounts not received by pensioners convicted of the above crimes are revised based on the monthly pension amount for the month of pension accrual. The revised pension amount is paid for past periods.

Addendum

In 2025 , the subsistence minimum and social benefits linked to it will remain at the level of 2024 and will amount to UAH 2920 per month. The subsistence minimum for people who have lost their ability to work is UAH 2361.