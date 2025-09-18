Former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school in Russia's Voronezh region

In Russia's Voronezh region, a former student attacked a school with knives and a hammer. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the attacker entered the premises unhindered - the doors were open. The canteen is in a separate building, and at that moment, students were going out for lunch.

There were no casualties. The security guard, bus driver, and physical education teacher disarmed the aggressor, and the principal pressed the alarm button and called the police.

According to preliminary data, the attacker has a mental illness. The issue of placing him in a psychiatric hospital for examination is being decided, Russian "media" report.

