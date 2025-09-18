Former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school in Russia's Voronezh region

$41.190.02
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
12:49 PM • 12676 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 23235 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 32923 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 21700 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19468 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29480 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15791 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 48348 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44486 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
There are reports of drone attack on Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan in Russia: fire breaks outVideoSeptember 18, 08:55 AM • 8670 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 28969 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social servicesSeptember 18, 09:16 AM • 15651 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 20702 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 8360 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 20828 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 32919 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 29081 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29477 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 48348 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 26175 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 25600 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 25789 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24236 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 53477 views
Former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school in Russia's Voronezh region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

In Russia's Voronezh region, a former student attacked a school with knives and a hammer. The assailant was neutralized without hindrance by a security guard, a bus driver, and a physical education teacher; there were no casualties.

Former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school in Russia's Voronezh region

In Russia's Voronezh region, a former student attacked a school with knives and a hammer. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the attacker entered the premises unhindered - the doors were open. The canteen is in a separate building, and at that moment, students were going out for lunch.

There were no casualties. The security guard, bus driver, and physical education teacher disarmed the aggressor, and the principal pressed the alarm button and called the police.

According to preliminary data, the attacker has a mental illness. The issue of placing him in a psychiatric hospital for examination is being decided, Russian "media" report.

Recall

In Odesa, during a document check, a man attacked a TCC serviceman with a knife. The wounded soldier was taken to the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Odesa