Former Rockstar North head Leslie Benzies accused of sexual assault in 'Epstein files'

Former Rockstar North studio president Leslie Benzies, who was one of the key figures in the development of the Grand Theft Auto game series, has become a defendant in recently declassified court documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. According to materials published in February 2026, one of Epstein's victims, Johanna Sjoberg, claimed sexual assault by Benzies. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

In her testimony, Johanna Sjoberg claims that Benzies was part of a circle of individuals who used Epstein's "services" and participated in attacks on women who were in sexual slavery to the financier. The documents indicate that Leslie Benzies may have been present on the island with model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who has also been repeatedly mentioned in connection with sexual crimes.

The release of these files caused a shock in the gaming industry, as Benzies was considered one of the main architects of the success of GTA III, Vice City, and GTA V.

Reaction of Leslie Benzies and the gaming community

Leslie Benzies' lawyers immediately denied all accusations, calling them "categorically false" and "absurd fabrications." They emphasized that the developer never participated in such actions and plans to defend his reputation in court.

At the same time, the gaming community and Benzies' former colleagues at Rockstar Games express concern about reputational risks for future projects, in particular for the new studio Build A Rocket Boy, which Benzies founded after leaving Rockstar.

We consider these statements an attempt to tarnish Leslie Benzies' name against the backdrop of the publication of millions of pages of archival documents. The accusations are absolutely unfounded and have no real evidence. – stated an official representative of Benzies' defense.

