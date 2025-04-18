Former Minister of Information of occupied Crimea sentenced to 13 years for treason

A former deputy of the Simferopol City Council of the VI convocation, ex-minister of information and mass communications of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Details

The ex-minister from Crimea, who joined the Russian occupiers in 2014, was found guilty of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors in court proved that in June 2014, the ex-deputy of the Simferopol City Council of the VI convocation was appointed by order of the "acting head of the Republic of Crimea" S. Aksyonov to the position of "Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea - Minister of Internal Policy, Information and Communications", which he held until 2018.

In his position, the "minister" carried out the formation and standardization of the peninsula's policy in the field of media, mass communications, television and radio broadcasting, publishing and postal services in accordance with the interests of the occupying country.

In carrying out his duties, the convict ensured the implementation of the decisions of the occupation authorities aimed at "adapting" the information space of the peninsula to the legislation of the Russian Federation and the active dissemination of Russian propaganda in the media space of Crimea. The official also assisted representatives of the aggressor state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

According to media reports, it may be Dmitry Polonsky.

Recall

Ukraine has sentenced in absentia nine former Crimean judges to 12-15 years of imprisonment for treason after they betrayed their oath and began working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.