President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10107 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39645 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42286 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76130 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30533 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85661 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68496 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152784 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88800 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90759 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Former Minister of Information of occupied Crimea sentenced to 13 years for treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2472 views

The former Minister of Information of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who joined the occupiers in 2014, has been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He has been found guilty of treason.

Former Minister of Information of occupied Crimea sentenced to 13 years for treason

A former deputy of the Simferopol City Council of the VI convocation, ex-minister of information and mass communications of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Details

The ex-minister from Crimea, who joined the Russian occupiers in 2014, was found guilty of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors in court proved that in June 2014, the ex-deputy of the Simferopol City Council of the VI convocation was appointed by order of the "acting head of the Republic of Crimea" S. Aksyonov to the position of "Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea - Minister of Internal Policy, Information and Communications", which he held until 2018.

In his position, the "minister" carried out the formation and standardization of the peninsula's policy in the field of media, mass communications, television and radio broadcasting, publishing and postal services in accordance with the interests of the occupying country.

In carrying out his duties, the convict ensured the implementation of the decisions of the occupation authorities aimed at "adapting" the information space of the peninsula to the legislation of the Russian Federation and the active dissemination of Russian propaganda in the media space of Crimea. The official also assisted representatives of the aggressor state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

According to media reports, it may be Dmitry Polonsky.

Recall

Ukraine has sentenced in absentia nine former Crimean judges to 12-15 years of imprisonment for treason after they betrayed their oath and began working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Crimea
Ukraine
