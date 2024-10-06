Former management of Odesa ambulance is suspected of embezzlement

Almost a year ago, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, scandalously dismissed the head of the ambulance, Iryna Paramonova. Then law enforcement officers took over the medical institution - the other day, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office announced that the former management was suspected of embezzling almost UAH 4 million, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the management of the institution overstated their salaries, while the doctors lacked transportation and medicines.

The documents stated that the healthcare workers were performing their duties, although in fact some of them were abroad or did not show up at work at all. These "salaries" were later distributed among the participants of the fraudulent scheme.

Subordinates were also involved in the scam: senior paramedics, paramedics and doctors. As a result of this activity, the budget lost more than UAH 3.7 million.

The suspects face five to eight years in prison and a ban on holding certain positions for up to three years.

Recall

Recently, Ihor Kiyashko was appointed the new head of the Emergency Medicine Center.

We also recall that Kiper stood up for a paramedic whom the blogger accused of drinking. As it turned out, the paramedic had suffered a stroke, so he has a speech impediment. Kiper said that the paramedic deserves respect because he has been saving lives for 30 years and called on the media and telegram channels to remove the offending videos of the "blogger."

