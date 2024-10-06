ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Former management of Odesa ambulance is suspected of embezzlement

Former management of Odesa ambulance is suspected of embezzlement

The former management of the Odesa ambulance is suspected of embezzling UAH 3.7 million through overstated salaries. The suspects face up to 8 years in prison and a ban on holding certain positions.

Almost a year ago, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, scandalously dismissed the head of the ambulance, Iryna Paramonova. Then law enforcement officers took over the medical institution - the other day, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office announced that the former management was suspected of embezzling almost UAH 4 million, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the management of the institution overstated their salaries, while the doctors lacked transportation and medicines.

The documents stated that the healthcare workers were performing their duties, although in fact some of them were abroad or did not show up at work at all. These "salaries" were later distributed among the participants of the fraudulent scheme.

Subordinates were also involved in the scam: senior paramedics, paramedics and doctors. As a result of this activity, the budget lost more than UAH 3.7 million.

The suspects face five to eight years in prison and a ban on holding certain positions for up to three years.

Recall

Recently, Ihor Kiyashko was appointed the new head of the Emergency Medicine Center.

We also recall that Kiper stood up for a paramedic whom the blogger accused of drinking. As it turned out, the paramedic had suffered a stroke, so he has a speech impediment. Kiper said that the paramedic deserves respect because he has been saving lives for 30 years and called on the media and telegram channels to remove the offending videos of the "blogger."

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

