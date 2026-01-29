Former law enforcement officer who hit two sisters in Poltava region will face trial

In Poltava region, an indictment has been sent to court against a former police officer who, while intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in Karlivka: two 17-year-old sisters walking along the roadside were killed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the former police officer - the message says.

On the evening of November 30, 2025, in Karlivka, while driving his own Hyundai Tucson, he hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking along the roadside. Both girls died at the scene from their injuries.

The investigation established that the driver was intoxicated (1.7 ppm) and was driving at a speed of over 100 km/h within the settlement.

Currently, the ex-law enforcement officer has been dismissed from work and is in custody. He is charged under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

