European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
01:24 PM • 8806 views
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 10501 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 15208 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 14727 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 12693 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 15801 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 26201 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 11596 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
January 29, 09:19 AM • 13918 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Former law enforcement officer who hit two sisters in Poltava region will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

In Poltava region, an indictment has been sent to court against a former police officer who, while intoxicated, caused a fatal accident. Two 17-year-old sisters walking along the roadside in Karlivka died as a result of the collision.

Former law enforcement officer who hit two sisters in Poltava region will face trial

In Poltava region, an indictment has been sent to court against a former police officer who, while intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in Karlivka: two 17-year-old sisters walking along the roadside were killed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the former police officer

- the message says.

On the evening of November 30, 2025, in Karlivka, while driving his own Hyundai Tucson, he hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking along the roadside. Both girls died at the scene from their injuries.

The investigation established that the driver was intoxicated (1.7 ppm) and was driving at a speed of over 100 km/h within the settlement.

Currently, the ex-law enforcement officer has been dismissed from work and is in custody. He is charged under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police officer who fatally hit two sisters in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion01.12.25, 17:58 • 9746 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Poltava Oblast