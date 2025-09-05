Former Kyiv City Council Secretary Bondarenko to remain under round-the-clock house arrest until October

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
12:12 PM • 1766 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 12183 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 21259 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 18885 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 33956 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 34668 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 49556 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41511 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41388 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41611 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
40%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 11853 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 11157 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 23327 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 20401 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 9256 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 6162 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 23319 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 33968 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 28677 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 62877 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 24710 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 62881 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 24859 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 30026 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 31685 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Former Kyiv City Council Secretary Bondarenko to remain under round-the-clock house arrest until October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Pechersk Court extended the pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Bondarenko in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until October 10, 2025. He is accused of official negligence and aiding a serviceman in evading duties.

Former Kyiv City Council Secretary Bondarenko to remain under round-the-clock house arrest until October

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Volodymyr Bondarenko, former deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council. By court decision, he will remain under round-the-clock house arrest until at least October 10, 2025. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the official is accused of official negligence that led to grave consequences, as well as complicity in a serviceman's evasion of service duties.

The criminal proceedings are being conducted under the procedural guidance of the city prosecutor's office by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv. Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of the case.

Recall

On July 10, law enforcement officers announced suspicion to Volodymyr Bondarenko, former secretary of the Kyiv City Council, ex-adviser, and deputy mayor of Kyiv. He is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to a city council staff member and assisting in evading military service.

Later, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Bondarenko, former secretary of the Kyiv City Council, in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until September 9. He was also ordered to surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country.

For reference

From 2020 to 2025, Bondarenko worked as deputy mayor of Kyiv - secretary of the Kyiv City Council, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year, Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in the Komarnytskyi land case.

In May 2017, journalists from "Schemes" published an investigation stating that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Lviv University named after Franko and, based on this, received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv City Council
Kyiv