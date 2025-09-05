Former Kyiv City Council Secretary Bondarenko to remain under round-the-clock house arrest until October

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Volodymyr Bondarenko, former deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council. By court decision, he will remain under round-the-clock house arrest until at least October 10, 2025. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the official is accused of official negligence that led to grave consequences, as well as complicity in a serviceman's evasion of service duties.

The criminal proceedings are being conducted under the procedural guidance of the city prosecutor's office by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv. Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of the case.

Recall

On July 10, law enforcement officers announced suspicion to Volodymyr Bondarenko, former secretary of the Kyiv City Council, ex-adviser, and deputy mayor of Kyiv. He is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to a city council staff member and assisting in evading military service.

Later, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Bondarenko, former secretary of the Kyiv City Council, in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until September 9. He was also ordered to surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country.

For reference

From 2020 to 2025, Bondarenko worked as deputy mayor of Kyiv - secretary of the Kyiv City Council, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year, Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in the Komarnytskyi land case.

In May 2017, journalists from "Schemes" published an investigation stating that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Lviv University named after Franko and, based on this, received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.