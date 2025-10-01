Former Nova Kakhovka Gauleiter Leontiev killed: occupiers claim drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Leontiev, former Gauleiter of Nova Kakhovka, died in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. He sustained a severe injury as a result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strike, according to Volodymyr Saldo, the occupation head of the Kherson region.
Details
According to Saldo, Leontiev was seriously wounded as a result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strike. He added that Leontiev was one of the first supporters of the ruling United Russia party in the Russian Federation.
Additionally
In Ukraine, Leontiev was заочно sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of violating the laws and customs of war. In March 2022, he ordered Russian troops to abduct and torture Beryslav Mayor Oleksandr Shapovalov.
Recall
