Former Nova Kakhovka Gauleiter Leontiev killed: occupiers claim drone strike

Former gauleiter of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev, died in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported on Telegram by Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the occupation "administration" of Kherson region, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Saldo, Leontiev was seriously wounded as a result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strike. He added that Leontiev was one of the first supporters of the ruling United Russia party in the Russian Federation.

Additionally

In Ukraine, Leontiev was заочно sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of violating the laws and customs of war. In March 2022, he ordered Russian troops to abduct and torture Beryslav Mayor Oleksandr Shapovalov.

Recall

