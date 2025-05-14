$41.500.04
Former First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Hladkovsky detained in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2536 views

Oleh Hladkovskyi has been detained in Spain. He is accused of causing 17.44 million hryvnias in damages to the state, and the issue of extradition is currently being decided.

Former First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Hladkovsky detained in Spain

Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky was detained in Spain. UNN writes about this with reference to the message of the SAP.

On May 14, 2025, on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain, local law enforcement agencies detained the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, accused in the SAP and NABU case of causing losses to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million. The issue of extradition of the person to Ukraine is currently being resolved

- SAP informed on social networks.

Details

The SAP reminded that during the pre-trial investigation it was established that the ex-official of the National Security and Defense Council used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain illegal benefits by the structure in which he and his close associates have a share of ownership, namely PJSC "Automobile Company "Bogdan Motors".

In October 2019, the person was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 2, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the HACC for consideration on the merits.

"It should be noted that in November 2023, the accused left Ukraine. In April 2024, the panel of judges of the HACC granted the motion of the SAP prosecutor and declared him wanted," the SAP noted.

Addition

Journalists reported that the Spanish company Bilderberg Consulting Financiero, owned by Mykhailo Hladkovsky - one of the sons of the wanted former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky - in April 2022 acquired a land plot in the elite settlement of La Zagaleta on the southern coast of Spain. And, according to satellite images, since the summer of that year and to this day, active work has been carried out on this territory to build a villa.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
