Former director of Cherkasy polyclinic suspected of embezzling UAH 2.5 million from the city budget

The former director of the Cherkasy city polyclinic was served with a notice of suspicion for causing over 2.5 million hryvnias in damage to the budget. This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former director of the Cherkasy city polyclinic was served with a notice of suspicion for abuse of power (Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message states.

According to the investigation, the suspect entered into an agreement with a company for the purchase of medical equipment at inflated prices. Based on this agreement, the communal non-profit enterprise transferred budget funds to the seller's account.

According to expert conclusions, the amount of damage caused is over 2.5 million UAH.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Investigation Department of the National Police Main Directorate in Cherkasy Oblast with the operational support of the SBU Department in Cherkasy Oblast.

For reference

The sanction of Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 6 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 3 years, as well as with a fine of 500 to 1,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens.