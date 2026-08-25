Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered a preventive measure for Iryna Mudra, former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, who is a suspect in the "Forrest Gump" case, reports UNN.

Details

The HACC ordered a preventive measure for Iryna Mudra, a suspect in a case involving corruption schemes, money laundering and raiding, in the form of detention with an alternative of bail amounting to UAH 20 million.

Instead, the prosecution requested that Mudra be remanded in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 150 million.

Reminder

Today, the HACC resumed a hearing that had been postponed last week due to Mudra's deteriorating health.

The prosecution requested that Mudra be remanded in custody with an alternative of bail amounting to UAH 150 million. The defense insisted that there was no need to impose a preventive measure on Mudra.

Mudra is suspected within the framework of the NABU "Forrest Gump" case. According to the investigation, the case concerns the laundering of UAH 150 million that was posted as bail for a figure in the "Midas" case.