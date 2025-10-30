Former commander of Kyiv's "Berkut" sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing crimes against Maidan

The court sentenced the former commander of Kyiv's "Berkut" to 10 years in prison for concealing weapons and documents after the shootings of participants in the Revolution of Dignity on February 20, 2014. He was also ordered to pay almost UAH 680,000 to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General proved in court the involvement of the former commander of the Kyiv "Berkut" regiment in concealing crimes committed against participants in the Revolution of Dignity on February 20, 2014. - the statement reads.

Using his official position, he organized the destruction of weapons and official documents that were crucial for establishing the circumstances of the shootings of protesters.

In particular, the following were removed from the regiment's deployment site and subsequently destroyed:

• 24 AKMS assault rifles;

• Dragunov sniper rifle;

• "Fort-500" and "Fort-12" shotguns.

The weapons were cut up, their markings removed, and hidden in the Vita River to prevent their identification and connection to the murders. He also seized official documents of the unit, which subsequently disappeared. This significantly complicated the identification of specific perpetrators. - added the prosecutor's office.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

He was also ordered to pay almost UAH 680,000 in material damages to the state.

The verdict was rendered in absentia, as the accused is in hiding.

In 2023, under similar circumstances, his accomplice, who directly destroyed the weapons, was already sentenced to 10 years in prison. The verdict has entered into force.

