Former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev released on bail

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev has been released on bail after the court reduced his bail yesterday. This was reported to UNN by Olesya Chemeris, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

When asked whether the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had been granted bail in the amount of UAH 18.168 million, Chemeris replied: "Yes, we did." Yesterday, the HACC extended Vsevolod Knyazev's preventive measure until March 29, but reduced the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

Knyazev case: court extends measure of restraint for ex-Head of the Supreme Court, but reduces bail - SAPO

Recall

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PGOK). On May 18, the HACC imposed a preventive measure on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On December 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million.

However, the court left Knyazev in custody until February 2.

Embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion on shells: HACC did not choose a measure of restraint for Liiev