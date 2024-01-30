Knyazev case: court extends measure of restraint for ex-Head of the Supreme Court, but reduces bail - SAPO

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68985 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117615 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122531 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148602 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100277 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63464 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35191 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31838 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45199 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222860 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117615 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100322 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100757 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117255 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117902 views
Actual
Knyazev case: court extends measure of restraint for ex-Head of the Supreme Court, but reduces bail - SAPO

Knyazev case: court extends measure of restraint for ex-Head of the Supreme Court, but reduces bail - SAPO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30723 views

The court extended the preventive measure for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev until March 29, but reduced the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

The court extended the preventive measure for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev until March 29, but reduced the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports .

On January 30, 2024, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for another two months. At the same time, the court reduced the bail for the suspect from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the preventive measure is valid until 03/29/2024.

If a certain amount of bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to a number of procedural obligations and released from custody.

Recall

On December 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million. However, the court left Knyazev in custody until February 2.

A little later, on December 26, a HACC judge, at the request of the prosecution, limited the defense's time to familiarize itself with the materials in the case against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev. 

16.05.23, 18:33 • 349826 views

Context

In May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev for taking a bribe.  

It is known that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court considered a case concerning the ownership of 40.19% of shares in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). In its decision, the body retained these shares to companies related to Zhevago, canceling the invalidation of the sale and purchase agreements concluded in 2002.  

This decision was facilitated by Knyazev's unlawful benefit of $2.7 million. The former Chief Justice was caught red-handed while receiving part of the bribe.

It is unclear why Supreme Court judges, who were found to have "marked bills" in the Knyazev case, are still not suspected - Transparency International Ukraine30.01.24, 10:56 • 138929 views

Optional

On October 13, NACP Chairman Oleksandr Novikov drew up a report on an administrative offense against the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court under Part 1 of Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Former court chairman Vsevolod Knyazev was found guilty based on NACP materials and fined UAH 2,550; a gift worth UAH 906,600 was confiscated.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising