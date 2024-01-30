Knyazev case: court extends measure of restraint for ex-Head of the Supreme Court, but reduces bail - SAPO

The court extended the preventive measure for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev until March 29, but reduced the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports .

On January 30, 2024, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for another two months. At the same time, the court reduced the bail for the suspect from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million. - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the preventive measure is valid until 03/29/2024.

If a certain amount of bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to a number of procedural obligations and released from custody.

Recall

On December 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million. However, the court left Knyazev in custody until February 2.

A little later, on December 26, a HACC judge, at the request of the prosecution, limited the defense's time to familiarize itself with the materials in the case against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev.

Context

In May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev for taking a bribe.

It is known that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court considered a case concerning the ownership of 40.19% of shares in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). In its decision, the body retained these shares to companies related to Zhevago, canceling the invalidation of the sale and purchase agreements concluded in 2002.

This decision was facilitated by Knyazev's unlawful benefit of $2.7 million. The former Chief Justice was caught red-handed while receiving part of the bribe.

Optional

On October 13, NACP Chairman Oleksandr Novikov drew up a report on an administrative offense against the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court under Part 1 of Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Former court chairman Vsevolod Knyazev was found guilty based on NACP materials and fined UAH 2,550; a gift worth UAH 906,600 was confiscated.