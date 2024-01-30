It is unclear why Supreme Court judges, who were found to have "marked bills" in the Knyazev case, are still not suspected - Transparency International Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

It is unclear why Supreme Court judges, who were found to have "marked bills" in the Knyazev case, are still not suspected - Transparency International Ukraine

It is unclear why Supreme Court judges, who were found to have "marked bills" in the Knyazev case, are still not suspected - Transparency International Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has detained Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev on suspicion of taking bribes worth $2.7 million. During the searches, "marked bills" were found in the possession of other Supreme Court judges, but they are still not suspected.

More than eight months have passed since the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced the arrest of Vsevolod Kniazev, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The investigation revealed that he was supposed to transfer the money to other judges of the Supreme Court to make the necessary decisions. Some of them even had "marked bills" during the searches, but some of the "marked" funds disappeared altogether. Knyazev was eventually dismissed from the Supreme Court, but the rest of the judges who may be involved in his case continue to work there and consider cases, UNN reports.

Details

More than 30 searches were conducted as part of the Knyazev case. Including other judges of the Supreme Court. The investigation seized "marked funds" from four judges. Despite the NABU's promise, the names of the Supreme Court judges who may be involved in the Knyazev case have not yet been announced.

The anti-corruption organization Transparency International Ukraine in a comment to UNN noted that it is unclear why the Supreme Court judges whose "marked bills" were found during the searches have not yet been suspected

"If we look at this case, we can only guess why other judges who were found to have "marked bills" remain without suspicion. It is possible that the NABU detectives did not establish how the suspected ex-CJU chief passed the money to them. And if these points are not clarified, the case will simply "fall apart" because their suspicion will not reach the standard of "reasonable suspicion" as required by law," the organization noted.

They reminded that state authorities cannot disclose the names of persons involved in criminal offenses due to the obligations imposed on them by the presumption of innocence. That is, until there is a court verdict that has entered into force, the prosecution cannot name the names of persons suspected or accused of committing crimes. 

That's why, according to Transparency International Ukraine, the NABU and the SAPO are veiled in their information about the results of pre-trial investigations.

"In general, Knyazev's case should be sent to court in March 2024 to resolve the charges on the merits. Therefore, in the course of examining the evidence, we can learn more information, including the fate of these judges whose funds were found," the anti-corruption organization added.

Recall

UNN talked about judges and high-profile cases  in 2023 involving judges. In particular, it was about the detention for bribery of Knyazev

In addition, last year, the case of the escape of the former MP accused of a series of contract killings and high treason, FSB agent Oleksandr Shepelev , which was also considered by the panel of judges of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, turned out to be no less odious. Judges Vyacheslav Marynych, Volodymyr Korol and Alla Makarovets unexpectedly decided to close one of the episodes of the case, which concerned bribery, due to what they considered insufficient evidence. Commenting on this decision, experts interviewed by UNNpoint out  that the judges could have been interested in ruling in favor of the FSB agent. 

In addition, at the end of 2023 , the NABU and the SAPO caught four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal red-handed - Vyacheslav Dziubin, Ihor Palenyk, Viktor Hlynianyi, and Yurii Slyva. They are suspected of receiving 35 thousand dollars in bribes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

