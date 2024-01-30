Embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion on shells: HACC did not choose a measure of restraint for Liiev

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to apply a preventive measure to the former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liev. UNN reports this with reference to the HACC.

Details

It is reported that the HACC investigating judge considered the request of the Prosecutor General's Office prosecutor to apply a preventive measure to the former head of the Department of Military Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense on Monday, January 29.

Following the trial, the HACC denied the prosecutor's motion. The decision may be appealed to the HACC Appeals Chamber - the court said in a statement.

Liiev's lawyers claimed that the jurisdiction of the case was violated and the PGO prosecutor had no right to apply to the HACC to impose a preventive measure, and representatives of the SAPO, not the Prosecutor General's Office, should be present at the meeting if the motion is considered by the HACC.

Recall

The prosecutor's office insisted on applying a preventive measure to Liiev in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 268 million.

Liev was detained in a case of embezzlement of public funds during the purchase of ammunition, which was exposed by the SBU. The scheme involved officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal, who are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of ammunition.

Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: court upholds in absentia arrest of MP Dubnevich