Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: court upholds in absentia arrest of MP Dubnevich

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the in absentia arrest of MP Yaroslav Dubnevych, who is suspected of organizing the seizure of natural gas worth over UAH 2.1 billion and legalizing the proceeds of crime.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

On January 29, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and dismissed the defense's appeal against the HACC decision of November 13, 2023 to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on the current MP of Ukraine, who is reasonably suspected of organizing the seizure of state property (natural gas) worth more than UAH 2.1 billion and legalization of illegally obtained profits - the statement said.

It is noted that after the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this measure of restraint.

AddendumAddendum

On October 11, the SAPO and the NABU served Yaroslav Dubnevych with a notice of suspicion in absentia of natural gas misappropriation.

On November 13, 2023 , the HACC arrested Dubnevych in absentia.

Yaroslav Dubnevych is also accused of misappropriating UAH 93 million of funds of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia. On November 02, 2023, the HACCJ panel of judges granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor to put him on the international wanted list.