Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: court upholds in absentia arrest of MP Dubnevich

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: court upholds in absentia arrest of MP Dubnevich

Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: court upholds in absentia arrest of MP Dubnevich

Kyiv  •  UNN

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the arrest in absentia of MP Yaroslav Dubnevych, who is suspected of organizing the seizure of natural gas worth over UAH 2.1 billion and legalizing the proceeds. The court dismissed the defense's appeal against Dubnevych's detention.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court  upheld the in absentia arrest of MP Yaroslav Dubnevych, who is suspected of organizing the seizure of natural gas worth over UAH 2.1 billion and legalizing the proceeds of crime.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

On January 29, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and dismissed the defense's appeal against the HACC decision of November 13, 2023 to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on the current MP of Ukraine, who is reasonably suspected of organizing the seizure of state property (natural gas) worth more than UAH 2.1 billion and legalization of illegally obtained profits

- the statement said.

It is noted that after the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this measure of restraint.  

AddendumAddendum

On October 11, the SAPO and the NABU served Yaroslav Dubnevych with a notice of suspicion in absentia of natural gas misappropriation.

On November 13, 2023 , the HACC arrested Dubnevych in absentia.

 Yaroslav Dubnevych is also accused of misappropriating UAH 93 million of funds of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia. On November 02, 2023, the HACCJ panel of judges granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor to put him on the international wanted list. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

