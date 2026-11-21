Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized in the intensive care unit due to another intestinal obstruction. The 71-year-old politician is conscious, and doctors assess his condition as clinically stable. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The former president's son, Carlos Bolsonaro, was the first to report the deterioration in his father's health. On Friday, he wrote on the social network X that his father had been taken to hospital because of severe abdominal pain.

Doctors later confirmed an intestinal obstruction, which required the politician to receive intensive medical care.

Bolsonaro has health problems after being stabbed

The former Brazilian leader suffers from complications following an attack during the 2018 presidential campaign. He was stabbed in the abdomen, after which he repeatedly required medical treatment.

After fleeing to the United States, Bolsonaro declared himself president of Brazil and plans to run the country from abroad

Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for an attempted coup related to events following his defeat in the 2022 election.

Because of his health problems, the former president was granted permission to serve his sentence under house arrest.

The hospital has not yet said how long Bolsonaro will remain in the intensive care unit.

Son of Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro fled to the United States after election defeat and refusal to surrender passports