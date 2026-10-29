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After fleeing to the United States, Bolsonaro declared himself president of Brazil and plans to run the country from abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Flávio Bolsonaro arrived in Florida and did not concede defeat in the election. He alleged fraud without evidence and will lead the opposition from abroad.

After fleeing to the United States, Bolsonaro declared himself president of Brazil and plans to run the country from abroad

Brazilian politician Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential election, arrived with his family in the U.S. state of Florida and stated that he considers himself the true elected president of Brazil. He accused the authorities of rigging the vote, but provided no evidence. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, writes UNN.

Details

Bolsonaro arrived in Miami on Wednesday, October 28. After that, he released a statement in which he refused to recognize the results of the presidential election held on Sunday.

On Sunday, I watched in horror as election fraud took place right before my eyes

– the politician said.

Bolsonaro plans to lead the opposition from the United States

Despite his allegations of fraud, Bolsonaro presented no evidence of wrongdoing. At the same time, international observers said that the election in Brazil was fair.

The politician explained his departure by claiming that Brazil’s judicial system had allegedly become politicized.

I did not flee Brazil; I left for Brazil’s sake. I left a country where the rule of law is not respected in order to be the leader my people deserve

– Bolsonaro said.

He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and the American people for their hospitality and stated his intention to lead the Brazilian opposition from abroad.

The previous day, Brazil’s Supreme Court instructed the police to investigate possible illegal foreign funding of Bolsonaro’s election campaign.

The politician urged the international community not to perceive the current situation in Brazil as normal and continued to insist on his victory, despite the official voting results.

Son of Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro fled to the United States after election defeat and refusal to surrender passports28.10.26, 01:16 • 4576 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brazil
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