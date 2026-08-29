Forest fires in France caused nearly €500 million in damage

The wildfires that engulfed the French regions of Gironde, Landes and Var this summer caused around 25,000 insurance claims, with preliminary damage estimated at nearly €500 million. BFM Business reports this, citing the France Assureurs federation, according to UNN.

Details

The estimate is based on claims submitted by mid-August. France Assureurs described the scale of the damage as "exceptional" and warned that the total could rise, as those affected may file claims until August 31.

Around 21,000 insurance claims concern private property. Nearly 3,000 more claims were submitted by entrepreneurs, companies, farmers and local authorities. More than 1,800 cases are related to losses caused by businesses being forced to suspend operations.

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Nearly 100,000 hectares of forest burned in France this summer — a record in 20 years of satellite observations. The largest fire occurred in Gironde, where flames engulfed 42,000 hectares in mid-July.

In the worst-affected village of Le Porge, 180 houses were destroyed. Authorities also evacuated around 30,000 people from dangerous areas.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced €12 million in immediate aid for the affected regions, tax relief for businesses, and expedited permits for rebuilding destroyed homes.

The EU has sent helicopters and firefighters to Serbia because of large-scale fires