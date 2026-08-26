39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours

In Greece, 39 new forest fires broke out over several hours on August 25, the most severe of which is raging on the island of Salamina off the coast of Athens. Greece’s fire service reported this, dpa reported, writes UNN.

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The fire on Salamina spread through a ravine. Numerous firefighting aircraft and helicopters, large ground crews, and volunteers were deployed to extinguish it.

The island is home to the largest base of the Greek Navy. According to firefighters, it is not currently under threat.

Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observations

According to the civil protection service, due to the prolonged drought, the risk of forest fires remains high across a large part of the country.

In central Athens, the temperature reached 40 degrees on Tuesday. According to forecasts, the intense heat in Greece will continue until the beginning of next week.

Massive wildfires engulfed Greece and Belgium: hundreds evacuated, fatalities reported