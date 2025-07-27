Forest fires engulfed Turkey: at least 13 people died, Bursa-Ankara highway blocked

Numerous forest fires have engulfed Turkey, killing at least 13 people. This was reported by Türkiye Today, informs UNN.

It is noted that strong winds caused the rapid spread of the fire, which reached the Karahidır area. The authorities were forced to close the Bursa-Ankara highway between Kestel and Gürsu for traffic towards the country's capital. Drivers are being redirected to alternative routes as the flames approach residential areas.

The fire illuminated the night sky with bright red flames, visible from many parts of the city. Roads around the fire zone were closed to prevent civilian access and ensure safety - the report says.

During the fire, the official vehicles of the governor and the mayor of Gürsu were blocked by the flames, but they were rescued in time by the drivers.

The Municipality of Bursa issued an ash warning caused by the forest fires. Citizens were advised to keep windows and doors closed and not to go outside unnecessarily.

Earlier, record-breaking heat covered Turkey. Thus, in the city of Silopi, the highest temperature in European history was recorded - +50.5°C.

Recently, a forest fire in the Limassol area of Cyprus led to the death of two people and the destruction of dozens of homes. About 100 square kilometers were burned.

