Forest fires engulfed Turkey: at least 13 people died, Bursa-Ankara highway blocked
Kyiv • UNN
Numerous forest fires, caused by strong winds, have engulfed Turkey, leading to the closure of the Bursa-Ankara highway. At least 13 people have died, flames are approaching residential areas, and authorities are advising citizens to stay indoors due to ash.
Numerous forest fires have engulfed Turkey, killing at least 13 people. This was reported by Türkiye Today, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that strong winds caused the rapid spread of the fire, which reached the Karahidır area. The authorities were forced to close the Bursa-Ankara highway between Kestel and Gürsu for traffic towards the country's capital. Drivers are being redirected to alternative routes as the flames approach residential areas.
The fire illuminated the night sky with bright red flames, visible from many parts of the city. Roads around the fire zone were closed to prevent civilian access and ensure safety
During the fire, the official vehicles of the governor and the mayor of Gürsu were blocked by the flames, but they were rescued in time by the drivers.
The Municipality of Bursa issued an ash warning caused by the forest fires. Citizens were advised to keep windows and doors closed and not to go outside unnecessarily.
Context
Earlier, record-breaking heat covered Turkey. Thus, in the city of Silopi, the highest temperature in European history was recorded - +50.5°C.
Recall
Recently, a forest fire in the Limassol area of Cyprus led to the death of two people and the destruction of dozens of homes. About 100 square kilometers were burned.
