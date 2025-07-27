Forest fires engulfed Turkey: at least 13 people died, Bursa-Ankara highway blocked

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 05:25 PM • 12476 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 30826 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 40888 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 69558 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 178153 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76309 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70074 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 115523 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42627 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 56616 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news
Not only will they be disconnected, but also drained: Russian sailors and paratroopers will not be able to "normally" celebrate their professional holidaysJuly 26, 07:57 PM • 13567 views
Fought on Ukraine's side: politician from pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" may be expelled from the partyJuly 26, 08:42 PM • 6424 views
Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injuredJuly 26, 09:53 PM • 3428 views
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumnJuly 26, 11:27 PM • 5806 views
Asteroid 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth but may collide with the Moon: terms and threats to the planet named12:25 AM • 2660 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 178158 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 115525 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 162325 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 135506 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 155260 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Georgia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 13437 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 15213 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 15452 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 16849 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 259893 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-27
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Forest fires engulfed Turkey: at least 13 people died, Bursa-Ankara highway blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Numerous forest fires, caused by strong winds, have engulfed Turkey, leading to the closure of the Bursa-Ankara highway. At least 13 people have died, flames are approaching residential areas, and authorities are advising citizens to stay indoors due to ash.

Forest fires engulfed Turkey: at least 13 people died, Bursa-Ankara highway blocked

Numerous forest fires have engulfed Turkey, killing at least 13 people. This was reported by Türkiye Today, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that strong winds caused the rapid spread of the fire, which reached the Karahidır area. The authorities were forced to close the Bursa-Ankara highway between Kestel and Gürsu for traffic towards the country's capital. Drivers are being redirected to alternative routes as the flames approach residential areas.

The fire illuminated the night sky with bright red flames, visible from many parts of the city. Roads around the fire zone were closed to prevent civilian access and ensure safety

- the report says.

During the fire, the official vehicles of the governor and the mayor of Gürsu were blocked by the flames, but they were rescued in time by the drivers.

The Municipality of Bursa issued an ash warning caused by the forest fires. Citizens were advised to keep windows and doors closed and not to go outside unnecessarily.

Context

Earlier, record-breaking heat covered Turkey. Thus, in the city of Silopi, the highest temperature in European history was recorded - +50.5°C.

Recall

Recently, a forest fire in the Limassol area of Cyprus led to the death of two people and the destruction of dozens of homes. About 100 square kilometers were burned.

164 wildfires occurred in Ukraine in 24 hours: a man almost died in Lviv region25.07.25, 15:53 • 2898 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Ankara
Turkey
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9