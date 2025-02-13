Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to statements from Budapest about a "discrediting campaign"

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105780 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75287 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117426 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101069 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153333 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110092 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87692 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83533 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42883 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144004 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83358 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134245 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136151 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164404 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to statements from Budapest about a "discrediting campaign"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22306 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine rejected the accusations of the Hungarian side regarding the conduct of a campaign against the leadership of Hungary. The Ministry emphasized its commitment to the principles of partnership and readiness for a constructive dialogue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the accusations of the Hungarian side about the alleged "discrediting campaign" against the leadership of Hungary, stating that Ukraine has never and will never engage in such actions against its partners. This is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

"Ukraine categorically rejects any accusations from the Hungarian side about the alleged deployment of a "discrediting campaign" against the leadership of this country. Ukraine has never and will never conduct any such campaigns against partners, including neighboring Hungary. Moreover, we have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries", the statement said.

As indicated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the relevant position was clearly conveyed on February 10 in Kyiv during the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko with the Deputy Minister - Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Levente Madar.

"Despite the constructive reception of the Hungarian colleague in Kyiv and the organization at the urgent request of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry of all the requested meetings, it turned out that the main purpose of Mr. Madar was to shoot a provocative video in the center of the Ukrainian capital with manipulative statements and discrediting the leadership of Ukraine", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

"Nothing discredits Hungarian officials more than their own actions", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed.

The statement said that during the meeting it was noted that "such actions of Hungarian officials can serve only the interests of the Russian Federation, which seeks to sow discord".

"Ukraine has been and remains committed to the principles of partnership and is always open to an honest and constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation with all states that share the values of democracy and the rule of law", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Previously

Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Madar during the visit accused Ukraine of a "stab in the back" and claimed that nationalist governments allegedly restricted the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians.

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising