Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to statements from Budapest about a "discrediting campaign"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the accusations of the Hungarian side about the alleged "discrediting campaign" against the leadership of Hungary, stating that Ukraine has never and will never engage in such actions against its partners. This is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

"Ukraine categorically rejects any accusations from the Hungarian side about the alleged deployment of a "discrediting campaign" against the leadership of this country. Ukraine has never and will never conduct any such campaigns against partners, including neighboring Hungary. Moreover, we have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries", the statement said.

As indicated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the relevant position was clearly conveyed on February 10 in Kyiv during the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko with the Deputy Minister - Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Levente Madar.

"Despite the constructive reception of the Hungarian colleague in Kyiv and the organization at the urgent request of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry of all the requested meetings, it turned out that the main purpose of Mr. Madar was to shoot a provocative video in the center of the Ukrainian capital with manipulative statements and discrediting the leadership of Ukraine", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

"Nothing discredits Hungarian officials more than their own actions", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed.

The statement said that during the meeting it was noted that "such actions of Hungarian officials can serve only the interests of the Russian Federation, which seeks to sow discord".

"Ukraine has been and remains committed to the principles of partnership and is always open to an honest and constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation with all states that share the values of democracy and the rule of law", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Previously

Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Madar during the visit accused Ukraine of a "stab in the back" and claimed that nationalist governments allegedly restricted the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians.