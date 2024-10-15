Foreign Minister Sibiga meets with the delegation of the Parliament of Canada
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister discussed the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's needs with Canadian MPs. The parties also discussed the organization of a ministerial conference on the human dimension in Canada.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with a delegation of the Canadian Parliament led by Speaker Greg Fergus. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
During the meeting, the Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to Canadian parliamentarians for their unwavering bipartisan support in various areas - military, political, financial, humanitarian and sanctions.
Andriy Sybiga briefed the delegation on the situation at the front, including the Kursk operation and defense in the most difficult areas. He emphasized the urgent military and civilian needs of Ukraine in the face of constant air terror by the terrorist state.
The Minister also emphasized the importance of the Victory Plan as a tool for implementing the Peace Formula. He noted Canada's leadership role in the activities of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and expressed gratitude to the House of Commons for adopting the resolution.
The parties also discussed the organization of a ministerial conference on the human dimension to be held in Canada at the end of October, dedicated to the fourth point of the Peace Formula - “The release of all prisoners and deportees.
Sibiga begins visit to Poland and pays tribute to defenders in Warsaw01.10.24, 13:51 • 11738 views