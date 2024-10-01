Sibiga begins visit to Poland and pays tribute to defenders in Warsaw

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga began his visit to Poland with a commemoration in Warsaw of those who fought for Ukraine in the past and today, as he announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the Intercession and the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine, I began my visit to Poland by laying flowers at the Orthodox Cemetery on Wola in Warsaw to honor those who fought for Ukraine in the past and those who are fighting today. Eternal memory to the heroes who gave their lives for the life and freedom of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote.

