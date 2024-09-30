Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to visit Poland tomorrow

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will visit Poland tomorrow, UNN reports.

"It's time to go to work. Tomorrow in Poland, and then to the capital," Sibiga wrote on his Facebook page.

On September 30, Andriy Sybiga held talks with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest. They discussed bilateral relations, joint projects, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

