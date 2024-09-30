Ukraine's accession to the EU: Poland draws attention to the rule of law and recalls the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

The rule of law and the justice system will be a priority in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and the issue of exhumation will be discussed. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski to Polsat News, UNN reports.

In the first part of the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, Poland intends to pay attention to the fundamental principles of law.

The head of Polish diplomacy also emphasized the importance of the issue of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

The first part of the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will be the rule of law and justice. As part of this, the issue of exhumations (of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy) will be discussed - Bartoszewski said.

According to him, without the above-mentioned aspects, “Ukraine will not progress in other parts.

“We are not blackmailing Ukraine, we are only stating that it should behave according to European rules,” Bartoszewski emphasized.

In our cultural environment, the possibility of exhuming the bodies of our citizens and burying them with dignity is absolutely obvious - he reminded.

