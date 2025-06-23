Foreign investors visited the Pivden-Tsement plant in Mykolaiv region

The Pivden-Tsement plant in the urban-type settlement of Olshanske, Mykolaiv region, was visited by Peter Buckley, head of CRH International, and Guillaume Cavalier, president of CRH in Central and Eastern Europe. The enterprise is one of two assets in Ukraine that CRH acquired last year. The second is the Volyn-Cement plant in the Rivne region.

During the trip, CRH representatives familiarized themselves with the investment plans for preparing to launch the second kiln at the plant. They also noted the pace of implementing international occupational safety standards that are in effect at all group enterprises worldwide.

"At CRH, we pride ourselves on our ability to succeed in a constantly changing world. Never before have I seen so much evidence of this as during my visit to Ukraine," noted Peter Buckley.

According to Peter, he was impressed by the courage and determination of colleagues at plants in Odesa, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv region. Because, despite difficult circumstances, they are focused on fulfilling obligations to customers, efficient work, and above all, on safety and caring for each other.

Pivden-Tsement is the largest cement producer in the south of the country. The enterprise's capacities exceed 1.25 million tons of products annually. In total, 273 people work at the plant.

This visit was the second for Peter Buckley to Ukraine, but the first after the Antimonopoly Committee approved the agreement to purchase the two plants. During his first trip in April 2024, he, along with Guillaume Cavalier, met with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and other representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

CRH then confirmed its intention to invest in production in Ukraine even in conditions of war. This was a confirmation of trust in the economic potential of the state and its prospects for recovery.

"Our goal is not just to supply cement, but to keep the promise of being a reliable partner for our customers and the state. We believe in the future of Ukraine - that's why we are expanding production. At CRH, we invest not only in assets, but also in people," emphasized Guillaume Cavalier.

For reference

CRH is one of the world's leading manufacturers of building materials, operating in 28 countries and employing over 80,000 people. The company is listed in the Fortune Global 500, and its shares are traded on exchanges in New York and London.

The Pivden-Tsement plant has been operating since 1968. From 2000, it was part of Dyckerhoff/Buzzi, and in 2024, it became wholly owned by CRH. In 2024, the combined revenue of Volyn-Cement and Pivden-Tsement was UAH 4.04 billion.