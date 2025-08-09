Foreign intelligence advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Iran due to protests

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5150 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 16574 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 36746 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 185063 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 105445 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 256885 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243683 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 102743 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145819 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78046 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.9m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decisionAugust 9, 07:36 AM • 38864 views
"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessionsAugust 9, 07:55 AM • 11760 views
In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attackVideoAugust 9, 08:59 AM • 16022 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild09:42 AM • 28404 views
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW09:59 AM • 38445 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 256901 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 157226 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243697 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 242049 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 171745 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo01:49 PM • 16591 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 242049 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 204630 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 215484 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 217818 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times

Foreign intelligence advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Iran due to protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine advises refraining from visiting Iran due to the deteriorating economic situation and protests. Food prices are rising, and the authorities are intensifying repression against the media.

Foreign intelligence advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Iran due to protests

The Foreign Intelligence Service advises Ukrainians to refrain from visiting Iran after the capital, Tehran, came under pressure from increasing public discontent caused by a sharp deterioration in the economic situation. This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to UNN.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine advises Ukrainian citizens to refrain from visiting Iran. Tehran has come under pressure from increasing public discontent caused by a sharp deterioration in the economic situation and large-scale power outages. In the southwest of the country, protesters blocked the highway between Pol-Dokhtar and Khorramabad, reacting to prolonged power outages that paralyzed business and daily life.

- the report says.

It is noted that against the backdrop of protests, the authorities have intensified repression against independent media.

London-based TV company Iran International reported that 45 of its journalists and over 300 relatives received death threats from Iranian special services. Similar pressure was already applied in 2022, when journalist Niloofar Hamedi was arrested for covering the death of Mahsa Amini – an incident that caused mass protests under the slogans "Woman, Life, Freedom"

- added the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In addition, there is an increase in prices for basic products, which only increased tension: the cost of traditional Taftoon bread jumped by 52%, and Lavash by 39%. For many Iranians, this became a signal of the deepening economic crisis, unfolding against the backdrop of prolonged sanctions and internal imbalances.

Recall

The Iranian parliament approved a bill on the redenomination of the rial, which provides for a reduction in the currency's denomination by four zeros. This will simplify calculations and reduce the cost of printing banknotes, as the rial has significantly depreciated due to international sanctions and political uncertainty.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Tehran
Iran