Foreign intelligence advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Iran due to protests

The Foreign Intelligence Service advises Ukrainians to refrain from visiting Iran after the capital, Tehran, came under pressure from increasing public discontent caused by a sharp deterioration in the economic situation. This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to UNN.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine advises Ukrainian citizens to refrain from visiting Iran. Tehran has come under pressure from increasing public discontent caused by a sharp deterioration in the economic situation and large-scale power outages. In the southwest of the country, protesters blocked the highway between Pol-Dokhtar and Khorramabad, reacting to prolonged power outages that paralyzed business and daily life. - the report says.

It is noted that against the backdrop of protests, the authorities have intensified repression against independent media.

London-based TV company Iran International reported that 45 of its journalists and over 300 relatives received death threats from Iranian special services. Similar pressure was already applied in 2022, when journalist Niloofar Hamedi was arrested for covering the death of Mahsa Amini – an incident that caused mass protests under the slogans "Woman, Life, Freedom" - added the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In addition, there is an increase in prices for basic products, which only increased tension: the cost of traditional Taftoon bread jumped by 52%, and Lavash by 39%. For many Iranians, this became a signal of the deepening economic crisis, unfolding against the backdrop of prolonged sanctions and internal imbalances.

Recall

The Iranian parliament approved a bill on the redenomination of the rial, which provides for a reduction in the currency's denomination by four zeros. This will simplify calculations and reduce the cost of printing banknotes, as the rial has significantly depreciated due to international sanctions and political uncertainty.