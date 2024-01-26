Ford recalls 2 million Explorer SUVs due to a defect in a decorative part

Automaker Ford is recalling 1.9 million Explorer SUVs sold in the United States because the molding clips around the windshield can come off and pose a danger to other drivers. This was reported by ABC News, UNN.

Details

Documents published by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration state that the clips that hold the trim that covers the roof supports close to the windshield can become loose. If this happens while driving, the decorative piece could fly off and cause an accident.

The recall process began after regulators in the United States launched an investigation into the problem last January after receiving 164 consumer complaints. Canadian regulators have also taken an interest in the defect

It is noted that refers to the Ford Explorer car model from 2011 to 2019 model years.

Addendum

Initially, Ford refused to recall the vehicle, citing the low weight of the part. However, the company decided to recall the cars after US regulators determined that the problem could pose a threat to road safety.

The company believes that only 5% of recalled Explorers have problems

The manufacturer also stated that they are aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports claiming that parts were missing or disconnected. Ford also noted that they are not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the issue.

Recall

