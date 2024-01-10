Volkswagen plans to integrate ChatGPT into its cars

German automotive giant Volkswagen plans to add support for the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to its cars in the second quarter of 2024. Representatives of the company told about it at CES 2024, UNN reports.

Details

ChatGPT will first appear in the company's cars in Europe. The chatbot will be integrated into electric vehicles, as well as all-new Tiguan and Passat, and the new Golf.

The company explained that thanks to Cerence Chat Pro, the integration of ChatGPT into the server side of Volkswagen's voice assistant will provide many new opportunities for drivers.

By 60.6% more than in 2022: Ukrainians bought almost 61 thousand new cars in a year

For example, you can use the IDA voice assistant to control your infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning systems or to answer general questions.

Thanks to the full integration of ChatGPT and close cooperation with our partner Cerence, we offer our drivers additional value and direct access to an AI-powered research tool. It also emphasizes the innovative power of our new products - , said Kai Grunitz, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand for Technical Development.

Addendum

The company claims that nothing will change for drivers with the introduction of artificial intelligence. There will be no need to create new accounts or install separate applications; to activate ChatGPT, drivers will only need to say "Hello IDA" or press the corresponding button.

The company also assures that the chatbot does not receive any personal or confidential information from drivers. All dialogs with ChatGPT will be deleted as soon as they are over.

Recall

From 2025 , the Volkswagen Group will switch to the NACS charging standard, which was introduced by Tesla. Volkswagen is one of the latest car manufacturers to switch to the new charging standard.