07:30 PM
Ford may cancel production of its F-150 electric pickup truck - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Ford is considering abandoning the electric version of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck as it has faced difficulties due to high prices and limited range. The company plans to focus on smaller and cheaper electric vehicles.

Ford may cancel production of its F-150 electric pickup truck - Media

Ford executives are actively discussing the possibility of abandoning the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

Ford is considering abandoning the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck

- the publication writes.

It is noted that a final decision on the vehicle, called the F-150 Lightning, has not yet been made.

The F-150 Lightning was once central to Ford's EV strategy, but it struggled to attract buyers due to high prices and limited range.

Ford also stated that it aims to focus its efforts in the electric vehicle industry on smaller and cheaper cars.

Recall

Ford Motor Co. plans to invest $370 million (32.5 billion rupees) to resume engine production at the closed Maraimalai Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu. The enterprise will be modernized to produce more than 200,000 engines per year for export markets – excluding the US.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

