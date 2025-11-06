Ford may cancel production of its F-150 electric pickup truck - Media

Ford executives are actively discussing the possibility of abandoning the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Ford is considering abandoning the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck - the publication writes.

It is noted that a final decision on the vehicle, called the F-150 Lightning, has not yet been made.

The F-150 Lightning was once central to Ford's EV strategy, but it struggled to attract buyers due to high prices and limited range.

Ford also stated that it aims to focus its efforts in the electric vehicle industry on smaller and cheaper cars.

