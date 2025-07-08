For the persecution of girls and women in Afghanistan: ICC issued arrest warrants for Taliban leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has issued arrest warrants for the chief leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, and the head of the Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

Reported by UNN with reference to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, July 8, issued arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders in Afghanistan, including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of persecuting women and girls.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban, have exercised de facto power in Afghanistan at least since August 15, 2021.

In Afghanistan, since the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, there has been gender-based persecution of girls. This occurred at least until January 20, 2025, according to the conclusion published by the ICC.

There are sufficient grounds to believe that Mr. Haibatullah Akhundzada and Mr. Abdul Hakim Haqqani committed the crime against humanity under Article 7(1)(h) of the Rome Statute, persecution on gender grounds of girls, women, and other persons who do not conform to the "Taliban" policy on gender, gender identity or expression, as well as for political motives of persons perceived as "allies of girls and women." - stated in the message of the International Criminal Court.

Key factors indicated by Pre-Trial Chamber II in the report on the ICC website:

The Taliban implemented a government policy that led to serious violations of fundamental rights and freedoms of the civilian population of Afghanistan. This policy is associated with killings, imprisonment, torture, rape, and enforced disappearances. Although the Taliban introduced certain rules and prohibitions for the population as a whole, they specifically targeted girls and women because of their gender, depriving them of fundamental rights and freedoms. The Taliban severely deprived, through decrees and edicts, girls and women of the right to education, private and family life, as well as freedom of movement, expression, thought, conscience, and religion. In addition, other individuals were targeted for persecution because certain expressions of sexuality and/or gender identity were considered inconsistent with the Taliban's gender equality policy.

UNN previously reported that, according to the human rights organization HRW, in Afghanistan, the ruling radical Islamic Taliban banned women from studying medicine.

Directors of institutions were informed during the meeting that "women can no longer study in their institutions".